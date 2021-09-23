SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Smoke from wildfires in Southern and Central California has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) to issue an air quality advisory for Friday and Saturday.
The smoky and hazy skies are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert was in effect, the district said. The Air District will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from wildfires.READ MORE: Fast-Moving Fawn Fire Near Shasta Lake Grows To 800 Acres; Evacuations Ordered
The BAAQMD said if the smell of smoke is present, should avoiding exposure and if possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.READ MORE: Millbrae Man Arrested After Reportedly Attacking His Son With Golf Club
The district also recommended those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.MORE NEWS: Redwood City Man Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Children In 1980s, 90s
Bay Area resident can check their air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.