SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County (CBS SF) — The Fawn Fire in Shasta County that ignited on Wednesday has quickly expanded in size and has prompted mandatory evacuations.
After initially burning through about 20 acres Wednesday afternoon, the wildfire has ballooned to 800 acres as of Thursday morning and was five percent contained.
The Shasta County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community of Mountain Gate area. All roads off of Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain north to Interstate 5 must evacuate immediately.
A temporary collection point for evacuees was being set up at the Shasta College parking lot. Evacuees were urged to take important belongings, medications, and pets, if possible.
The Fawn Fire started in the area of Fawndale Road and Radcliff Road about five miles northeast of the city of Shasta Lake, which is just south of Shasta Dam and Shasta Lake reservoir.