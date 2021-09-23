SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A $20,000 reward was offered Thursday to search for a vandal or vandals who have been using a slingshot to fire ball bearings into windows along the Guadalupe Freeway including at the SAP Center, the San Jose Museum of Art and the county’s crime lab.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said that although no one has reportedly been injured during the vandalism spree, the damage estimates from what the DA’s office called a serial “highway slingshot shooter” have exceeded more than $500,000.

Residences, companies and agencies have been targeted in the brazen attacks. The county crime lab has been struck eight times.

In one case, a terrified woman in her car had her windows blown out.

“We are asking for the public’s help to stop this destructive and dangerous spree,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This is not just property damage. People live and work behind those windows.”

For months residential and commercial windows have been targeted at least 20 times along the corridor which passes by the San Jose International Airport and runs through the heart of downtown San Jose.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects are using some type of slingshot to fire the metal bearings at a potentially lethal speed.

If you have information about this crime you can submit anonymous crime tip information using Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers P3TIPS mobile app, by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or online at http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest you are eligible for the reward.

The reward money is funded by a community-driven partnership with the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.