(CBS) – The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler, to be broadcast Thursday, September 23rd from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. Filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Rogers’ untimely passing, the live concert features on-stage tributes, artists’ anecdotes and inspiring songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement.

Featured artists, including Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, sing some of Rogers’ greatest hits, such as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more. In a special tribute, Rogers’ dear friend and longtime duet partner, global superstar Dolly Parton, takes the stage to share touching memories and anecdotes about Rogers, performing a series of songs that culminate in an emotional finale featuring Rogers himself.

“Kenny Rogers’ enormous impact on country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed Kenny on this incredible night,” said executive producers Keith Wortman and Ken Levitan. “We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family and fans all around the world, as he will remain forever in our hearts.”

Tune in Thursday, September 23rd starting at 9:00PM ET/PT on CBS for Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler. Check your local listings for more information.