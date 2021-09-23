OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Without deciding on a timeline, Oakland Unified School District officials approved a COVID-19 health mandate late Wednesday that will require all eligible students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated.

The district — which serves about 50,000 students — was the first in Northern California to require student vaccinations, joining mandates already in place for public school systems in Los Angeles — the second largest in the U.S. — and Culver City.

As to when the mandate may take effect, officials seem to be leaning toward January.

The measure passed by a 5-1 margin with Board President Shanthi Gonzales abstaining. It mandates that all students 12 and older be fully vaccinated with exemptions for medical or religious belief reasons. A weekly testing alternative was not a part of the mandate, at least for students. Teachers and staff will be allowed to test instead of getting the shot.

According to information shared by Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, roughly 34% of the district’s African American students have been vaccinated and 55% of Latino students.

Gonzales was concerned about the message the mandate sends to parents who are reluctant to have their children vaccinated.

“My concern is that sending those families a message that they’re not welcome and not allowed to come to school anymore,” Gonzales told the East Bay Times.

The board ordered Johnson-Trammell to return in October to discuss and present plans for enforcing the new rule, including when to begin enforcement.

Hours before the meeting, teachers in the district voiced complains about a lack of COVID safety within their classrooms.

“We think the district has the funds to make a weekly testing happen now at every single school site to keep things as safe as possible, for students and staff and families,” OUSD teacher Sarah Goudy told KPIX 5.

Topping the list of concerns for the Oakland Education Association is testing. That is currently offered on-site at 10 campuses but teachers would like to see it expanded to every campus and offered weekly.

“At my school, REACH Academy, we’ve had over 30 positive COVID cases,” says teacher Megan Bumpus. “The more cases you have, the more testing you get, but we need that testing to be consistent.”

District officials, meanwhile, say they are satisfied with the current testing program.

“We are very confident that the testing procedures and protocols that we have in place are working,” says Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki. “We’ve actually seen a pretty clear decline in numbers from the first couple weeks of school.”

KPIX cameras found one of the 10 testing sites open and equipped on Wednesday. But Oakland Unified says it’s facing the same challenge as every school district and that’s a shortage of tests. Supplies from the county and the state have been inconsistent, meaning it’s had to limit the number of take-home tests it can give to staff members.

“We have orders for the state to get us more tests and we look forward to having those and distributing them to the schools,” Sasaki says.

The union’s other demand is better air filtration.

“Industrial strength HEPA filtration in every single large space,” Bumpus says. “And we also need additional resources for outdoor dining.”

Again, the district says it’s working on that and it points to its COVID case dashboard as evidence that the efforts are producing safer schools. There were 30 student cases district-wide last week, that’s down from more than 100 in the first week of the school year.

“As it stands, right now, it feels like we are moving in the right direction with regard to where we are with testing, with the results we’re seeing and the number of cases we’re dealing with,” Sasaki says.