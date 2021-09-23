PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A Palo Alto park restroom has been targeted with hate crime graffiti, the third time at the same restroom since May, police said.

The vandalism was discovered by a city public works crew early Wednesday morning inside the men’s restroom at El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real.

Palo Alto police said derogatory language directed at White people had been written with black marker in several areas of the bathroom. It’s believed the vandalism happened at some point on Tuesday.

Similar graffiti was found inside the same bathroom on May 7 and again on July 7. Police said the same person is believed to have committed all three vandalisms.

No suspect has been identified.

ALSO READ: ‘Highway Slingshot Shooter’ Using Ball Bearings To Vandalize Windows Along San Jose’s Guadalupe Freeway

The latest vandalism comes a week after hate crime graffiti directed at Black people was found at a parking garage at 528 High St.

Palo Alto residents were urged to report such incidents by calling the police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.