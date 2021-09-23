SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa are searching for a man suspected in a bank robbery Thursday and a reward has been offered in the case.
Around 9:50 a.m., the suspect entered the Westamerica Bank branch on Guerneville Road. Police said the suspect demanded money with a note and claimed he was armed, but a firearm was not seen.READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuations Expand As Fawn Fire Near Shasta Lake Grows To 1,200 Acres; Suspected Arsonist Arrested
The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, police said.READ MORE: Santa Clara Water District Plans to Build New Water Purification Facility by 2028
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He is described as a male in his late 30s to early 40s about 5’6″ tall with a medium build. The suspect was seen wearing a gray Hurley brand baseball cap, a checkered face mask and a gray / blue long sleeve shirt.
The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of the suspect.MORE NEWS: 2 Crashes on I-880 in San Leandro, Oakland Clog East Bay Freeways
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to submit tips by visiting http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or by calling the police department’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.