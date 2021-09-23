CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an attempted rape in Castro Valley last month.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted about the arrest early Thursday evening, though the post did not identify the suspect or provide any details regarding the circumstances of his arrest.

“More details later,” the post promised.

We have made an arrest in this case. More details later. https://t.co/x6MCr8RoOw — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 24, 2021

The arrest was made in connection with an alleged attack and attempted rape of a woman in the area of Castro Valley Boulevard and Mattox Road about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled on foot from deputies after the assault.

In the images, the suspect appeared to be a Black or Latino male of average height with shaved head and goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt with a Captain America shield on the front and blue or grey pants at the time.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

CBS SF will provide additional details regarding the arrest as they are made available.