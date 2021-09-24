BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Berkeley Police announced Friday they were searching for a suspect in a reportedly random aggravated assault that occurred two days before.
Police said a University of California, Berkeley student was talking Wednesday in the 2350 block of Dana Street when the student was punched in an unprovoked attack.
The suspect then chased the student, police said.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900 or the University of California Police Department at (510) 642-6760.
