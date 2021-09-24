MILLBRAE (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 20-year-old Pacifica man at a Millbrae hotel Thursday after he allegedly strangled a woman until she lost consciousness, authorities said.
The deputies responded shortly before noon to the El Rancho Inn on El Camino Real, where a disturbance was reported.
They found the victim with bite marks and injuries to her torso, arms, neck and head, and she was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
During an investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, DeAngelo Dove, allegedly threatened to kill the victim as he strangled her until losing consciousness. She had regained consciousness by the time deputies arrived at the hotel.
Dove was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include attempted murder, domestic violence, and being a felon in possession of a stun gun. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
