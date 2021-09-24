OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle crash on westbound 80 near Yerba Buena Island early Friday shut down two lanes on the Bay Bridge, slowing the commute into San Francisco into a crawl and backing up traffic through the MacArthur Maze beyond Ashby Ave., authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, emergency crews were dispatched to reports of a crash on the bridge at 4:50 a.m.
Arriving crews discovered that the collision involved four vehicles including a bus. Caltrans cameras showed a massive backup at the toll plaza and a Sig Alert was issued a warning to commuters to seek other routes into San Francisco.
Injuries were reported in the crash. There was no ETA as to when the lanes would be reopened.