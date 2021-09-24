KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MOVIE: Dear Evan Hansen

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. Fans of the Broadway show may be disappointed with the movie version for omitting a few songs from the original score. The cast is stellar with Amy Adams & Julianne Moore supporting. The film is a fun romp overall did not disappoint ME! Now playing in Bay Area theaters.

https://www.dehmovie.com

ART: Diego Rivera

It’s Mexican heritage month and who better an artist to celebrate than Diego Rivera. SF MOMA is home to that massive mural. The fresco from 1940 depicts in colorful detail a past, present, and future that the artist believed were shared across North America, calling for cultural solidarity during a time of global conflict. Completed with support from local artists with scenes of the Bay Area as a backdrop, the mural celebrates the creative spirit through portraits of artists, artisans, architects, and inventors who use art and technology as tools to shape society.

https://www.sfmoma.org/exhibition/pan-american-unity/

EAT: ABACÀ By Chef Francis Ang

Take your tummy on a PINOY pleasure cruise by way of new Filipino restaurant ABACÀ. Located near San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, the restaurant has been many years in the making. The Chef is Francis Ang with wife Diane, who brought us the highly popular Pinoy Heritage pop up. The cocktails are tropical & knockout the cusine is authentic and as tasty as anything your Tita & Tito ever made. Menu highlights are a plenty; the Sisig rice with a runny egg atop, the chowder is the bomb and the surprise hot – a naughty, crunchy salty tofu skewer!! Stay for the sweet ending and be prepared to share.

https://www.restaurantabaca.com

ART: Van Gogh

This massive, immersive exhibit by Van Gogh takes you inside his art. See all the classics from sun flowers to self portraits. Head to the site for tickets and showtimes.

https://vangoghsanjose.com

Pumpkin Party: Farmer John’s

Daily 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission is free and this beloved farm on the coast is the spot to be for the whole family this pumpkin season. The farm is under new ownership but still expect to see Farmer John on hand now and then. See you in Half Moon Bay, home to the world’s biggest & most delish pumpkins.

http://www.farmerjohnspumpkins.com

FOOD: Mitote Food Park — San Jose

Finally a permanent park in the South Bay for your favorite food trucks. All the info on the tasty trucks serving up their finest food fare here:

http://www.mitotefoodpark.com

Go Giants

SF’s home team remain atop of the National League West as the torture to October continues. The SF GIANTS return home Tuesday for a 3 game series against Arizona. Go Giants!!

https://www.mlb.com/giants

49ers

The season opener at home is Sunday at 5:20pm against the Green Bay Packer. Some tickets are still available.

https://www.49ers.com

Buster Posey Foundation

Monday 6pm

Number 28 and everyone’s favorite catchers Buster Posey teams up with wife Kristine for their annual fundraiser for Pediatric care at UCSF. Honored to share the stage with the “voice” of the Giants Renel! See you Monday. Support by donating online.

https://bp28.org