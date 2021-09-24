If your child’s answer to “What do you want to be for Halloween?” is Elsa, Spider-Man or Minnie Mouse, ShopDisney is a good place to start (and end) your search. Disney’s official retail site gets all the details right when it comes to Disney character Halloween costumes.

Below, some of the cutest Disney character costumes for kids, all available in time for Halloween on Oct. 31.

‘Frozen’ Elsa Halloween costume

“Frozen II” is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, and children’s enthusiasm for Anna and Elsa confirms it. This Elsa Halloween costume has already sold out in some sizes, but is still available for 4- to 10-year-olds. It has a sheer organza attached cape and a stretchy back for easy on and off.

Frozen Elsa costume, $50

Spider-Man Halloween costume

You’re getting two costumes in one with this reversible Spider-Man suit, inspired by the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film. It’s available in sizes 3 to 10 and comes with a muscled bodysuit and a double-sided mask.

Spider-Man: No Way Home deluxe reversible costume, $50

Minnie Mouse Halloween costume

This pink Minnie look is sweet as pie and available in sizes 2 to 8. The costume celebrating the classic Disney character comes with a sequined dress and matching gloves.

Minnie Mouse costume, $45

Darth Vader Halloween costume with sound

Unleash eight sound effects via a button on the belt of this Darth Vader Halloween costume. It comes with a mask, bodysuit, gloves, belt and cape. Sizes 3 through 10 run for $45 while sizes 11 through 13 are $55.

Darth Vader costume with sound, $45+

Jasmine Halloween costume

Princess Jasmine’s teal look is selling out fast. It comes with an organza-sleeve top and organza split peplum pants. It’s still available in sizes 3 through 8.

Jasmine costume, $45

Buzz Lightyear Halloween costume

Buzz Lightyear is here in this light-up Halloween costume that comes with a bodysuit, wings, gloves and hat. Buy it in sizes 3 to 10.

Buzz Lightyear light-up costume, $45

Rapunzel Halloween costume

This pink princess dress channels Rapunzel with its puff sleeves and organza split skirt. Sizes 3 through 10 are $50 and 11 through 13 are $55.

Rapunzel costume, $50+

