SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The planned weekend closure by Caltrans of San Francisco’s Central Freeway ramp connecting westbound Interstate Highway 80 and northbound U.S. Highway 101 is expected to impact freeway traffic coming into the city.

Motorists should anticipate delays on the Bay Bridge and elsewhere on westbound Highway 80 during the closure, which will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday while crews replace a guardrail that was struck and damaged by a big-rig last October, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans had put up a temporary guardrail following the crash, but this weekend will remove that and install new guardrail in a 70-foot gap and allow the concrete to dry before the ramp reopens.

To limit extra traffic going onto westbound Highway 80 during this weekend’s closure, the Seventh Street on-ramp in San Francisco will also close, but all other ramps connecting to Highways 80 and 101 will remain open.

Motorists trying to get to places around San Francisco from westbound Highway 80 can take off-ramps including Fremont Street, Fifth Street, Ninth Street, or can go to southbound Highway 101 and exit at Cesar Chavez Street, according to Caltrans.

Detour signs will be posted along the affected highway areas. More information about the project can be found at Caltrans website.

Traffic in downtown San Francisco will also continue to be impacted by the closure of streets around Moscone Center due to Dreamforce. The closures for preparation before and clean-up after the convention began ten days ago and will continue until 8 p.m. Sunday night.

More information on the Dreamforce-related street closures is available from the SFMTA.

