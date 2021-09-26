OAKLAND (KPIX) — A double homicide in Oakland Sunday morning pushed the city to a tragic milestone: 102 homicides so far in 2021 tying last year’s total.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of High Street and Pampas Avenue. Investigators said someone shot and killed two brothers, ages 21 and 26, in front of their home. About 20 relatives gathered outside the home Sunday afternoon to remember the victims. They asked for privacy and space to grieve.

Police said the two brothers apparently got into an argument and some kind of confrontation with other men. They believe those people shot the brothers. It’s unclear what the argument was about and police are still looking for the suspects.

“It’s a tragic loss and I feel sorry for the family,” said Christino Delgado, a block captain with the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Council.

Delgado lives near the scene of the double homicide.

“It takes a village to take care of the neighborhood,” Delgado said.

He and his neighbors want more than justice for the family, they want solutions to prevent another shooting.

“We all have to help each other. We can’t separate like ‘Oh that’s not my problem because it’s in the flatland — oh, it’s up in the hills, it’s not my problem’ — it is our problem. As Oakland citizens, it is our problem and we have to help each other through it,” said neighbor Leda Harrison.

Church leaders said they need more than just divine intervention. They need unity and people power.

“We could get all the churches to come together and to begin to pray and begin to get out here in the street and begin to work with the people and begin to pray with them and begin to minister to them. I believe we can help make that change,” said Bishop Bob Jackson with Acts Full Gospel Church.

The bishop is one of the organizers for Oakland’s monthly prayer vigil. He and other community members gathered at Mosswood Park Sunday evening to offer prayers and support for families affected by gun violence.

He blamed police staffing, early inmate releases and lack of job opportunities for the rising gun violence.

“It’s just going crazy. It’s like the inmates now in charge of the prison. I mean it’s no law and there’s no order that’s going on in the community today,” said Bishop Jackson.