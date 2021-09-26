OAKLAND (BCN) — Another violent weekend night in Oakland, two men were killed early Sunday morning in a fatal shooting near the Laurel District.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1:55 a.m. to the 3700 block of High Street, according to a release from Oakland police.

The two men, ages 21 and 26, were found with gunshot wounds and officers provided aid to the victims until emergency crews arrived. Both men died at the scene.

The victims’ names were not released pending notification of next of kin.

At a news conference last week in the wake of a shooting that left an officer and suspect wounded, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said “level of violence in this city continues to be intolerable.”

“This is the sober reminder of how dangerous it is in the city of Oakland,” Armstrong said of the exchange of gunfire. “How armed suspects will quickly utilize these firearms toward our officers like we’ve seen in so many other cases. The hundred homicides in our city. Three shootings last night alone. The level of violence in this city continues to be intolerable.”

The chief cited a “proliferation of firearms” in the community that is fueling the surge in violence.

“We’ve recovered over 850 guns already this year,” he said. “It says that not only are guns too readily available, but we also have so many people that are willing to use these guns against others, and today, unfortunately, someone chose to use one against a police officer.”

The city’s 100th murder victim of 2021 was a man found shot to death last Monday morning outside the Coliseum BART station.

At a Monday afternoon press conference on the recent rise in gun violence — which saw 10 homicides in the space of a week — Armstrong expressed his frustration over the escalating number of homicides.

“We can be vocal about certain things. I just don’t understand why this community can’t be vocal about a hundred lives lost,” said a clearly frustrated Armstrong. “We can scream and yell about anything that the police department does wrong, but in this time, we cant speak up about what’s plaguing all of us. And that’s gun violence.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

