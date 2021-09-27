SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — The San Francisco Giants will be without their home run leader for the crucial final week of the 2021 regular season.
First baseman Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb, an x-ray revealed Monday, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly. The Giants did not provide a timetable for his return.
Belt suffered the injury when he squared around to bunt against the shift against Rockies lefty Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning Sunday. He remained in the game to run the bases, then was removed after the inning.