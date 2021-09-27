SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday proclaimed a state of emergency for Shasta County to support the response to the destructive Fawn Fire burning north of Redding.

The fire — which started on Wednesday, possibly at the hands of an arson suspect from Palo Alto who was arrested near the scene — has so far consumed approximately 8,559 acres and was 50% contained as of the latest Cal Fire update Monday.

Alexandra Souverneva, of Palo Alto, was charged Friday with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

Souverneva pleaded not guilty. She is also suspected of starting other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said. It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

So far the Fawn Fire has destroyed 144 homes and other structures, causing thousands of residents to be evacuated from the area. However, improving weather conditions and cooler temperatures allowed fire crews to make progress over the weekend, raising containment to 35% as of Sunday morning.

The fire at one point threatened 9,000 buildings but the number dropped to 2,340 on Sunday. The light rain that fell periodically over parts of Northern California on Monday was also helping the efforts to contain the fire.

Last week, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fawn Fire.

Officials said the state has previously secured FMAGs to support the response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the French Fire, Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

The White House earlier this month approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and Presidential Emergency Declaration to support the Caldor Fire response, and previously approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support counties impacted by the Dixie and River fires.