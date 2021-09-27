SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting of a woman taking photographs in the city’s Mission District earlier this month.

According to San Francisco Police, the 43-year-old victim was shot in the area of 21st and Folsom Streets around 5 p.m. on September 15.

Police said the victim was approached by the two suspects who were demanding her camera. After she refused, one of suspects pointed a gun at her and she ran.

While she was running, police said she was shot in the leg. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspects left the scene in a white SUV.

During an investigation, officers with the department’s robbery detail were able to identify the suspected shooter and second suspect.

A day later, the shooting suspect was stopped in San Bruno for an unrelated traffic offense. San Francisco police investigators responded and took the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Joseisac Lopez, into custody.

Police also conducted a search of Lopez’s home and found evidence they said connected him to the shooting.

Lopez has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted robbery, assault with a firearm and being armed in the commission of a felony, police said.

The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jeferson Hernandez, was arrested in the area of 25th and Folsom Streets on September 22. Police said Hernandez is also suspected in connection with a separate police pursuit on September 17 near Potrero Avenue and 21st Street in which a SUV collided with a Muni bus. No injuries were reported as a result from the crash.

Hernandez has been booked on charges of attempted robbery, being armed in commission of a felony, evading a police officer and hit-and-run.

According to jail records, both Lopez and Hernandez are being held without bail. The pair are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.