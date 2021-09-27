RICHMOND (CBS SF) — One person dead and three others were injured early Monday in a horrific chain reaction crash on I-80 in Richmond.

The Oakland CHP office said officers responded to calls reporting the crash and eastbound lanes being blocked under the El Portal Dr. overpass at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a Toyota RAV4, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla — all with major damage and blocking two lanes of traffic.

A preliminary CHP investigation has determined that the incident began with the Toyota RAV4 overturning and coming to rest on its side within the No.1 lane. Shortly after, the Honda Civic struck the RAV4. The RAV4 was then struck by the Corolla.

The driver and two passengers of the RAV4 were transported to a regional trauma center for treatment of major injuries.

The third passenger in the RAV4, an adult male approximately 50 years old, suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The CHP said that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The identity of the deceased was not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information regarding this collision please contact the Oakland CHP Office at 510-457-2875.