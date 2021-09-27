PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton arrested three teen suspects Monday afternoon following an alleged attempted armed robbery in a parking lot at the Stoneridge Shopping Center, according to authorities.

Pleasanton police said at approximately 1 p.m., police dispatch received reports of a possible armed robbery in parking lot “D” at the shopping center. According to authorities, a female exited her vehicle when three teen suspects approached her demanding her purse and car.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim by the arms while a second pointed a semi-automatic pistol towards her face. The victim pulled away from the

suspects and yelled for help.

Police said the suspects fled on foot into the Stoneridge Shopping Center. The victim was uninjured when officers arrived on scene.

Working with BART police and mall security for Stoneridge, Pleasanton police were able to successfully locate all three suspects and recovered a firearm.

The suspects are not being identified due to their age.

All three teen suspects were taken to Juvenile Hall where they were booked on numerous felonies. Police said though suspects have been arrested, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.