NEW YORK (CBS News) — A New York jury on Monday found R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on all charges in his racketeering trial. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, could face decades in prison.
Kelly, 54, was accused by multiple witnesses of targeting, grooming and exploiting young women and men “for his own sexual gratification” and running a “sex cult” by trafficking people across state lines. He also allegedly bribed a government worker to help him marry late R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15 years old.
The jury in Brooklyn federal court began deliberations on Friday, September 24, after hearing from 50 witnesses throughout the trial, only five of whom testified for the defense. Accusers testified that Kelly controlled their day-to-day lives, including when they could use the restroom, and forced them to complete sexual acts.