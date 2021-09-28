SAN FRANCISCO (AP) â€” The San Francisco Giants keep finding ways to win key games as more players go down injured, still chasing a coveted NL West crown.

Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Franciscoâ€™s four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night after losing Brandon Belt to a broken left thumb.

The division-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West titles.

â€œObviously weâ€™re close. We donâ€™t want to put pressure on ourselves,â€ Flores said. â€œWeâ€™ve been doing it all year. Weâ€™re going to keep doing it this week. Weâ€™re going to show up tomorrow and in our minds itâ€™s just win that day.â€

San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team history, trailing only 1905 (105) and 1904 (106).

The Giants loaded the bases in the sixth against Sean Poppen (1-1), starting with Evan Longoria reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Josh Rojas. Buster Posey drew a bases-loaded walk in the inning and later scored on a wild pitch.

Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk in the first from Luke Weaver, and the D-backs tied it on a sacrifice fly by Rojas in the third.

â€œThat was one heck of a first inning. I donâ€™t think Iâ€™ve ever done that before,â€ Weaver said.

Jake McCarthy homered in the seventh for the D-backs.

JosÃ© Ãlvarez (5-2) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth for the win. Camilo Doval allowed a one-out double to pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo before finishing for his first career save.

Logan Webb struck out six and walked two, not allowing an earned run over five innings in a third straight no-decision and fourth in his last six starts. He remained unbeaten since a loss May 5 at Colorado. Arizona used an entirely left-handed lineup against Webb, with Ketel Marte the lone switch-hitter among the starters.

Webb, facing Arizona for the first time this season and only the third time ever, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth unscathed when he induced Josh VanMeterâ€™s inning-ending double play.

The Giants found enough offense without first baseman and home run leader Belt, who broke his thumb while squaring to bunt in the seventh inning of Sundayâ€™s 6-2 win at Colorado.

â€œItâ€™s a huge week, for sure,â€ Webb said.

In addition, an X-ray on outfielder Alex Dickersonâ€™s left foot was negative and Tommy La Stella exited with discomfort in his left Achilles tendon.

The D-backs (50-107) need two wins over their final five games to avoid breaking the franchise record for losses of 111 set in 2004.

TRAINERâ€™S ROOM

Giants: Belt, who had an X-ray on Monday that showed the broken bone, went on the injured list after meeting with hand specialist Dr. Scott Hansen to determine his next steps. The 33-year-old Belt is batting .274 with a career-high 29 homers and 59 RBIs. â€œThis is going to be another challenge, but heâ€™s been here before,â€ manager Gabe Kapler said, noting that if Belt is lost for the remainder of the season, â€œweâ€™re prepared for anything.â€ … Closer Jake McGee (strained right oblique) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He is also wearing a bulky brace on his left knee. … RHP Johnny Cueto could be activated from the IL soon after nursing a strained pitching elbow. … The hope is for INF Darin Ruf (strained right oblique) to be back in the lineup Thursday.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled INF/OF Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento to take Beltâ€™s roster spot. Estrada was hit in the fingertips on his right hand and was expected to have an X-ray.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.59) pitches Wednesday with a three-start losing streak and has gone 0-4 over his last five starts since beating the Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 24.

LHP Alex Wood (10-4, 4.00) takes the mound for the Giants in his third start back from an absence with COVID-19.

