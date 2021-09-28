WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — A bill is on the Governorâ€™s desk that would make it legal for bicycles to move through intersections with stop signs without stopping. It sounds dangerous, but proponents believe it will actually make things safer.

Itâ€™s being called a â€œsafe stop,â€ where cyclists slow down, look both ways and then proceed through without stopping if they think itâ€™s safe. Itâ€™s not something Jay Crowe of Walnut Creek likes to see.

â€œYeah, it bothers me,” he said, “because cyclists are supposedly handling the same rules of the road as drivers do. And the problem when youâ€™re in a car as a driver, itâ€™s sometimes hard to see them.â€

But the State Legislature disagrees and has approved AB 122 that would end the legal requirement that cyclists come to a stop and put their foot down at each stop sign.

Jim Burakoff is a cyclist and bike mechanic in Berkeley and says thereâ€™s a difference between cars and bikes when they approach an intersection.

â€œA cyclist approaching a stop sign really has a lot of time to look around and figure out the situation and continue,â€ he said. â€œAnd thatâ€™s the whole point of a stop sign, is to be able to evaluate and safely continue.â€

But in 2019, the Berkeley Police Department spent money from a federal grant just to write tickets to bikes that didnâ€™t stop. It inflamed the cycling community, especially since so few people actually follow the law anyway.

â€œA situation where you can pull someone over for doing the same thing that everyone else is doing creates issues,â€ said Burakoff.

â€œIt just doesnâ€™t make sense that we have a law that nobody obeys,â€ said Dave Snyder, Executive Director of the California Bicycle Coalition, a statewide bicycle advocacy group. He thinks the current law ignores how people actually act and ultimately makes things more dangerous.

â€œIt breeds a disrespect for the law,â€ said Snyder, â€œand it creates confusion that, if the law reflected reality, we wouldnâ€™t have. So we want the law to reflect the reality of how people behave.â€

On the UC Berkeley campus, student Zach Taylor said it just feels safer to get through an intersection when he doesn’t have to pedal up from a full stop.

â€œItâ€™s almost more dangerous for the full stop,â€ he said, â€œbecause it takes longer to be across the intersection, versus slowing down, looking left and right and keeping my speed going through.â€

The Governor has until October 10th to sign or veto the bill, which includes a sunset clause that expires on January 1, 2028. The cycling community has been lobbying for 10 years to change the law they say nearly everyone was ignoring anyway.