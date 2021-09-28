SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are seeking the driver of a minivan involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco that left a young scooter-rider with life-threatening injuries.
San Francisco police said the crash happened Monday at about 2:40 p.m. along Hayes St. at Gough St. A minivan ran a red light at the intersection heading westbound on Hayes and struck a male juvenile on an electric scooter.
According to police, the suspect vehicle fled the scene without helping the victim who was left on the pavement. Arriving officers provided first aid to the victim before medics arrived; the victim was taken to a hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a dark blue Kia Sedona minivan and the driver was described as a Black male in his 20s, with a slim build and wearing a light gray hoodie.
AnyoneÂ with information about the incident was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.