MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A former Pinole police officer is facing charges of videotaping himself having sex with a minor.
The District Attorney’s office says Anthony Vasquez, 24, had a hidden camera in the bedroom of his home in Hercules and recorded the victim without her consent. Due to her age and the circumstances, authorities will not reveal the victim’s name.
Vasquez is facing one felony count for sex with a minor and one misdemeanor for the unlawful video recording. Authorities say the incident happened while he was employed by the City of Pinole but he has since resigned from the police department.
The District Attorney’s office believes Vasquez may have videotaped sex with other victims. Any with information should contact Senior Inspector Steven Cheatham, at 925-957-8761.