MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A former Pinole police officer is facing charges of unlawfully videotaping himself during a sexual encounter with a woman without her consent.
The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said in a release that 24-year-old Anthony Vasquez had a hidden camera in the bedroom of his home in Hercules and recorded the victim without her knowledge or consent.
The release said the alleged violations occurred while Vasquez was employed by the City of Pinole. Vasquez has since resigned from the Pinole Police Department.
Vasquez is facing one felony and one misdemeanor for the unlawful video recording of the woman — referred to as “Jane Doe” in the release — while he was having sex with her.
The case was referred to the district attorney to conduct a criminal investigation by the Pinole Police Department under the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident protocol. Pinole Police Department was contacted by a concerned individual about the incidents.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office believes Vasquez may have videotaped himself having sex with other victims. Anyone with information should contact Senior Inspector Steven Cheatham at 925-957-8761.