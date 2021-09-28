SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ‘non-specific’ threat forced San Francisco State officials to cancel the start of in-person courses early Tuesday with students told to remain in their dorms until security officers issue an all clear.
The university did not disclose what the threat was in an alert issued at 3:11 a.m. and sent out to students, faculty and staff.
"Due to an ongoing investigation by San Francisco State University Police of an anonymous, non-specific threat, the start of in-person courses and activities on campus are delayed until 10 a.m.," the alert read.
Students living down were told to "remain in campus residences while the investigation is ongoing."
Remote classes would go on as scheduled with an update expected at 8 a.m.