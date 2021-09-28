SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting on Mission Street Monday hours after the incident, according to police officials.
Officers received reports of the shooting in the area of 9th and Mission streets around 8:11 a.m. Monday. When they arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The SFPD Homicide Detail investigated the incident and identified the shooter as 55-year-old San Francisco resident Ernesto Samano. Officers located Samano minutes after 6 p.m. and pulled him over on the 7th Street off-ramp. After arresting him on murder charges, they transferred Samano to the San Francisco County Jail, where he remained at press time.
Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.