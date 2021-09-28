SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police requested the publicâ€™s help Tuesday searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 61-year-old man early that morning.
The investigation began around 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, when officers received reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue. According to reports, a unknown gunman fired into a business from the street before fleeing the scene.
Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took the victim to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Officers located a second victim around the same time — a 31-year-old woman who was injured by broken glass.
This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.
Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.