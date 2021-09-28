SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The much delayed San Francisco Central Subway Project is currently scheduled to finally open for service in the spring of 2022.
The project — which will extend the SF Muni Metro T Third Line through SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown — promises to improve transportation to and from some of the city’s busiest, most densely populated areas.
Originally projected to be finished in 2018, a number of issues have slowed the construction process to a crawl. Below is a list of some past coverage KPIX has done on the long-delayed Central Subway.
- San Francisco’s Central Subway Sees Completion Date Pushed Back To End Of 2020
- San Francisco’s New Transit Director Taking On City’s Gridlock, Central Subway Project Delays
- San Francisco’s Central Subway System Delayed Again For At Least 2 Years
- SFMTA Officials Admit Central Subway Won’t Open By December Deadline
- San Francisco MTA Leaders To Decide On Re-Naming Central Subway Station After Rose Pak
- Reopening Of Stockton Street Marks Milestone In Central Subway Project
- SFMTA Says Contractor Laid Wrong Type Of Track For Central Subway
- San Francisco’s Central Subway Project Hits ‘Major Milestone’