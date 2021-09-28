SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday following a ‘non-specific’ online threat forced San Francisco State University officials to cancel in-person classes.

Campus police working with other law enforcement agencies detained a person of interest Tuesday morning for the threat to the SF State campus, the university said. Earlier Tuesday at 3:11 a.m., the university issued an alert to students, faculty and staff, instructing students to remain in their dorms until security officers issue an all-clear.

The university said it’s now believed there are no ongoing threats to the campus or community and students were cleared to leave the dorms. Classes were to continue remotely for the rest of the day, and university buildings, including the library, remained closed Tuesday.

The SFSU communications director told KPIX there was a threat posted on social media overnight about armed violence on campus. The post has since been deleted.

SF State junior Ruqaiyah Angeles told KPIX she got the alert very early Tuesday morning and later learned about the possible threat of violence.Â

“Scary! You never know what’s going to happen,” said Angeles. “They’re just trying to keep us all safe and they locked down the whole school. I don’t know if you’ve been on campus, but all the doors are locked..”

After initially saying the campus was shut down until 10 a.m., school officials expanded the closure to the entire day while detectives investigated the threat’s credibility. There was a large police presence on campus.

“All in-person instruction and services for Tues., Sept. 28 should move to remote modalities if possible,” the school posted on Facebook. “University buildings, including the library, will remain closed. Residential students are asked to remain in campus residences until notified otherwise.”

NEW: San Francisco State University has moved to all remote instruction today. Police are investigating what they call â€œan anonymous, non-specific threat.â€ University buildings will be closed and students should stay inside dorms until told otherwise. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/AWnOohvrXh — Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) September 28, 2021

There was no word from campus officials regarding who made the threat.

“At the end of the day, I appreciate my school for taking the necessary precautions to keep — not only students — but staff and the community safe,” said Angeles.Â