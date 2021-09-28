SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police arrested one of two suspects in the fatal shooting Sunday of 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident Kenneth McDaniel.
Santa Rosa police detectives and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrested Fogatia Fuiava, 29, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of murder, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.READ MORE: Mountain Lion Spotted In Backyard of Daly City Home; Residents Warned
The arrest happened at about 2:45 a.m. Monday, after detectives served search and arrest warrants in the 300 block of Anteeo Way.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing as the search continues for a second suspect in the shooting, which was reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road.READ MORE: 'Non-Specific Threat' Shuts Down San Francisco State Campus
The investigation found that two suspects shot McDaniel multiple times before they fled the area. McDaniel was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact police through an online tip line at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.MORE NEWS: Elizabeth Holmes Confident Demeanor Vanished When Told Tests Didn't Work, Former Lab Director Tells Jury
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this homicide.