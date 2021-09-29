SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. in the 2200 block of Mission Street, where officers learned two male suspects confronted the victim, shot him and then fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The suspects remain at large and police have not released any detailed descriptions of them.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent crimes in the neighborhood. Last Friday, a shooting in broad daylight near the corner of Folsom and 17th streets left one person dead, police said.

On Monday, San Francisco police arrested a suspect that was involved in a recent fatal stabbing case in the Mission District.

Mission Station officers first responded to a stabbing on the 3200 block of 22nd Street on September 18 at 12:19 a.m. Two men suffered stab wounds and were transported to the hospital, and one victim, a 34-year-old male, died from his injuries in the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Nelson Hernandez-Deleon, who was in the San Francisco County Jail for unrelated charges. He was charged with homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

