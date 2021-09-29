LODI (BCN) — Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges relating to illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and unemployment claim fraud but has no intention of resigning his council position.

Allen Sawyer, the attorney representing Khan, said the allegations against his client are old and Khan denies partaking in the illegal gambling that occurred at stores in east Stockton.

“Mr. Khan denies these charges and looks forward to clearing his name,” Sawyer said. “None of these allegations involve the office he holds as City Council Member. Mr. Khan has no intentions of resigning his office.”

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, Khan had allegedly been operating illegal gaming out of his business, American Smokers Club, located at 2620 Waterloo Road in Stockton, and laundering the profits.

However, Sawyer said his client sold the business before the illegal gambling began taking place.

According to the complaint filed against Khan, the gambling and laundering took place from February 2018 to September 2020.

In addition to the gambling and money laundering charges, Khan was charged with numerous Employment Development Department fraud for allegedly receiving money from the state during the pandemic relief efforts unlawfully.

“Mr. Khan asks the public that they withhold judgment and that he be afforded the presumption of innocence,” Sawyer said.

Khan is expected to return to San Joaquin County Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Â© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.