LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement.
Judge Brenda Perry agreed with a petition from Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and appointed John Zabel, a certified public accountant, to serve as a temporary manager of her finances. The judge denied a request from Jamie's lawyer saying the ruling was unable to be appealed.
"This suspension is directly what Britney wanted, she does not want Jamie in her life," Rosengart said in court Wednesday.
Rosengart requested that a hearing to end the conservatorship take place in the next 30 to 45 days, which Penny agreed would be in Britney's best interest. The singer was not present at the hearing.