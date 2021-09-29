SUNNYVALE (CBS SF/BCN) — Caltrain traffic was temporarily delayed Wednesday after a train struck a person trespassing on the tracks at the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale early that morning, according to the transit agency.
The collision was reported at 4:44 a.m. at the station on San Zeno Way involving northbound train No. 101 bound for San Francisco.
The person struck by the train was taken to a hospital and there was no information immediately available about their condition. There were seven people aboard the train at the time, with no injuries reported.
Both tracks have since reopened for train traffic.
