CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — Caltrans will be closing a stretch of state Highway 4 in Contra Costa County this weekend and is reminding travelers to follow detours set in place.
Beginning Friday at 10 p.m., Highway 4 will undergo a 55-hour full closure starting from Discovery Bay Boulevard in Contra Costa County and ending at Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County. The highway closure will end at 5 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: Mountain View Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Attack On Acquaintance
The following detours will be in place.
- Westbound SR-4 travelers: The detour begins at the Tracy Boulevard intersection; south on Tracy Blvd; west on I-205; north on Mountain House Parkway; northwest on Byron Road to SR-4.
- Eastbound SR-4 travelers: The detour begins at the Byron Road intersection; southeast on Byron Road; south on Mountain House Parkway; east on I-205; north on Tracy Blvd to SR-4.
- Restricted access past these locations will only be allowed for emergency vehicles and those trying to reach local businesses and work locations within the closure.
Caltrans said the highway will be closed because crews will be making upgrades and repairs to culverts and drainage systems.
Westbound travelers can start the detour at the Tracy Boulevard intersection and eastbound travelers can begin their detour at the Byron Road intersection, according to Caltrans.MORE NEWS: Theranos Trial: Scientist Testifies Elizabeth Holmes Knew in 2011 of Blood Device Shortcomings
Â© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.