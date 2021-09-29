FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Fremont had to extract a bus driver from his vehicle after he drove it into multiple trees Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Just after 9 a.m., Fremont firefighters responded to a report of a traffic collision on Kaiser Drive. Arriving firefighters found a damaged double-decker bus that the driver had lost control of while traveling down the road.
Before coming to a complete stop, the bus struck multiple trees on Kaiser Drive, with one tree wedged in the front end.
Fire crews were able to extricate the solo driver from the driver’s window using hand tools. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.â€‰There were no additional reports of injuries.
To ensure the bus was stabilized, firefighters raised the vehicle using large airbags and a winch to remove the tree.
Fremont Public Works, Fremont police and a heavy equipment towing company also responded as part of the incident.