SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man who stalked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend while on parole for a previous domestic violence assault was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison.

Jesse Boatman, 42, pleaded no contest in June to felony charges of stalking and making criminal threats, and admitted a prior strike conviction under California’s three-strikes law, according to a press statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges resulted from a September 5, 2019 incident where Boatman stalked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend who had cut off communication with him after their rekindled relationship soured. The night before the incident, Boatman sent her threatening text messages and the next night he banged on her door and sent her a photo of the exterior of her home and a picture of a bloody knife, the DA’s office said.

The woman had already fled from her home that night and was not at home when Boatman arrived.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Boatman to 12 years and four months in state prison, along with a 10-year criminal protective order, the maximum duration permitted by law, the DA’s office said.

â€œThis was a pattern of conduct by the defendant that was very menacing and frightening,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch in a prepared statement. “The victim in this case should be commended for reaching out to law enforcement so that the defendant could be held accountable for his actions.â€