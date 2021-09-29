SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead, three others suffered life-threatening injuries after a car careened into a tree and flipped over on a San Jose street.
San Jose police said the deadly crash took place just after 10 p.m. in the area of Gurdwara Av and Carrera Ct. Two vehicles were involved in the collision with one striking a tree in the center median.
Arriving officers, found one victim dead at the scene. Three others were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition was not known early Wednesday.
It was 46th fatal collision in San Jose this year. The identity of the victim was being held pending notification of next of kin.
Cause of the crash was still under investigation. It was not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.