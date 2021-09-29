PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) — Palo Alto Police asked the public for help Wednesday in finding two robbery suspects who knocked out a pedestrian in downtown Palo Alto over the weekend.

Palo Alto police received a 4:47 a.m. call Saturday from East Palo Alto police, where a resident of that city reported he had been robbed in downtown Palo Alto.

An ensuing investigation found that the victim, a man in his 20s, said he was walking on a pathway at about 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m. between businesses near Centennial Walk off the 300 block of University Avenue when he encountered two people who asked if he could spare a dollar.

The victim declined and the suspects then punched him several times in the head. The victim believes he lost consciousness and said that when he awoke, his backpack and other belongings were gone.

The victim walked back to his residence and called police.

He described the suspects as white men between ages 25-35. The one suspect the victim could describe was about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and a mustache.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

