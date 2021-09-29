SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect in a violent, week-and-a-half-long armed robbery spree that spanned San Francisco last month, including two robberies on the same day, officers said Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old San Francisco resident Ricardo Murillo. San Francisco police said Murillo was arrested on Sept. 23 for five incidents in South of Market, Pacific Heights and Castro Districts

On Aug. 4, an officer was flagged down by a delivery driver on the 1300 block of Castro Street who said he had just been robbed. The 31-year-old driver was making a delivery on the 4300 block of 18th Street and when he returned to his van he discovered a man with a gun was inside, who told him he wanted to take something and didn’t want to shoot the driver. The man told the driver to start driving, and fearing for his safety, the driver complied. He told police the man told him to stop after a few blocks, took the driver’s phone, and fled on foot. The driver was not hurt.

Four days later on Aug. 8, a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man reported they were riding motorized scooters in the area of 6th and Minna Streets when a man stepped in front of their path and demanded their property. They told responding officers the man lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked into his waistband. Both victims fled on foot and did not surrender any of their property. Neither was hurt.

Another five days later on Aug. 13, a 24-year-old woman reported she was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of Pierce and Filbert Streets. The victim told police she was crossing the street when an unknown man tackled her to the ground and shocked her with a Taser or stun gun. The man yanked her purse away, breaking the strap, and fled from the scene. The woman was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Then on Aug. 15, officers responded to an armed robbery in the area of Steiner and Greenwich Streets. A 29-year-old woman told police she was riding her bike and was approached by a man who was also on a bike. The man pointed a gun at her and demanded her money, threatening to shoot her if she did not comply. The woman gave the suspect her cell phone instead and the gunman fled.

The next day on Aug. 16, a 35-year-old man came into Northern District police station on Fillmore St. to report he had been robbed the night before in the area of Steiner Street and Pacific Avenue. The victim told police he was approached from behind someone who wrapped his arms around him and demanded his property. The victim didn’t comply initially until the man showed he was carrying a gun. Police said the man fled on a bicycle after taking the victim’s property.

Robbery investigators believed the incidents were related and developed information that led them to identify Murillo as the suspect in each of the crimes. A crime alert bulletin for Murillo’s arrested was distributed to all SFPD officers, and on Sept. 23, officers on patrol saw Murillo leaving a store on the 2900 block of 16th Street. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Murillo was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges robbery, attempted robbery, kidnapping, assault likely to create great bodily injury, and being armed in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text anonymously to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.