SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A head-on crash killed one driver and severely injured a second driver in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on State Route 12 east of Irwin Lane just west of Santa Rosa. The CHP said a GMC Sierra was headed eastbound on SR 12 and drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet flatbed truck head-on.
Both vehicles sustained major damage and the adult male driver of the GMC was killed, the CHP said. The male driver of the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Highway 12 was blocked for several hours following the crash and reopened at 1:42 p.m.
The name of the deceased driver was withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.