SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The teen who died after a car careened into a tree and flipped over on a San Jose street late Tuesday night, critically injuring two other young people, has been identified.

On Wednesday afternoon, the medical examiner identified the young man who died as 16-year-old Daniel Bugarin Hernandez.

San Jose police said the deadly crash took place just after 10 p.m. in the area of Gurdwara Ave. and Carrera Ct. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with one striking a tree in the center median.

After striking the tree, the vehicle flipped over and landed in the northbound lane of Gurdwara Ave.

Investigators said one of the passengers — a young man — was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and two other male passengers — all juveniles — were transported to a local hospital. Both male passengers suffered life threatening injuries. Their condition was not known early Wednesday.

It was 46th fatal collision in San Jose this year.

Cause of the crash was still under investigation. It was not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San JosÃ© Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.