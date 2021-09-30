FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — After 18 months on the job, Fremont City Manager Mark Danaj submitted his resignation Tuesday, which the Fremont City Council accepted.
Danaj's resignation takes effect Thursday. He told the council "It has been my honor to serve the City Council, employees, and residents of Fremont," according to a news release issued Wednesday by city officials.
“I’d like to thank Mark Danaj for his dedicated service to the Fremont community and leadership as our City Manager over the last three years, as well as during his previous years as Assistant City Manager,” said Mayor Lily Mei. “Mark has led the City through several major milestones this past 18 months as we navigated through an unprecedented historical pandemic. Through its strong leadership team, Fremont is well positioned to move forward and maintain its track record of stability. I wish Mark all the best.”
The council appointed Brian Stott, assistant city manager, to fill Danaj's position until further notice.
