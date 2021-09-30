RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) — At a special meeting this Thursday, the West Contra Costa Unified School District plans to discuss the possibility of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff.
The school board at the 6:30 p.m. meeting will review and consider three possible resolutions. The first would be to mandate vaccinations for employees and volunteers.
The second would be mandating vaccines for students, including adult school students, and the third option would be vaccinations for direct service staff and partner organizations.
The meeting will take place at DeJean Middle School, located at 3400 MacDonald Ave. In Richmond. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 100 people. Those attending in person must register online.
The meeting will take place at DeJean Middle School, located at 3400 MacDonald Ave. In Richmond. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 100 people. Those attending in person must register online.

The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom or by phone at (669) 900-6833, web ID 443 916 491.
