SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of demonstrators used a vehicle caravan to halt traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, bringing the morning commute into San Francisco to a standstill for more than half an hour.
The demonstration was organized by the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, protesting the immigration policies of the Biden administration.
Their vehicle caravan halted traffic around 7:20 a.m. and a massive banner reading “Override The Parliamentarian” was stretched across the lanes heading into San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol shut down the lanes heading into Marin as a precaution.
From a flatbed truck, organizers delivered their message via a megaphone and unfurled a banner critical of Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of immigration policy.
The CHP said the lanes had been cleared by 7:53 a.m. by that time the backup into the city stretched for miles into Marin County.
No other information about the protest was immediately available, but organizers are also planning a noon rally in San Jose.