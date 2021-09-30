OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Armed with search warrants, Alameda County sheriff’s deputies have busted one of the the largest illegal marijuana growing operations in California, seizing over 100,000 plants and upwards of $10 million in cash.
The raids took place on Wednesday, but Alameda County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sgt. Ray Kelly posted on Facebook that deputies would be at the site for several days clearing out the facility located in the 800 block of 77th Ave. of Oakland’s Fitchburg neighborhood.
READ MORE: Oakland Unified to Temporarily Close 2 Elementary Schools Due to Flea Infestation
More than a dozen search warrant were executed throughout the East Bay during the operation targeting a major illegal operation.
“This organized and sophisticated network of individuals were making tens of millions of dollars in profit and avoiding California marijuana regulations,” Kelly said in the post.
READ MORE: Job Fair At Valley Fair Mall Sees Few Applicants As Holidays Loom - 'Nobody Really Stopping By'
The facilities were in equipped with the largest technology in terms of equipment, lighting, generators and supplies.
“The enormity and complexity of this illegal grow operation cannot be expressed in words or pictures, itâ€™s unbelievable,” Kelly posted.MORE NEWS: Giants Beat Diamondbacks For 104th Win Of Season, Most Since 1905
There was no further information released as to arrests and details on how the illegal operation was uncovered.