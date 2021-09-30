FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man who police call a “well-known prolific offender” was arrested Thursday after witnesses in Fremont reported seeing a man violently pull a woman into his car and drive away.

Fremont police said the kidnapping happened Wednesday on the 300 block of Mowry Ave. at around 5:10 p.m. Witnesses told police they confronted the suspect but the man drove away, and that it appeared the man and the woman knew each other.

Police detectives were able to identify the suspect as Marquice McClinton, 35, of Fremont. According to police, McClinton has numerous arrests for firearms possession, felony evading, resisting arrest, and possession of drugs. He also has a prior arrest for attempt homicide with a firearm and is currently on probation for felony evading, police said.

A search for McClinton lasted throughout the night. At about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, detectives found the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began with the help of a San Jose Police Department helicopter, police said.

Patrol officers managed to successfully deploy a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on the suspect vehicle near Sundale Dr. and Fremont Blvd. and officers arrested McClinton after a short standoff, police said.

About an hour later, detectives found the kidnapping victim unharmed, police said.

McClinton was booked at Santa Rita Jail on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, and felony evading. McClinton also had another warrant for felony evading at the time of this arrest.

In addition, McClinton is also accused of fleeing from an enforcement stop on August 15 and discarding a replica firearm while driving a vehicle with stolen plates.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping incident was asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.